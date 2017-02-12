Kellyanne Conway a 'Fatal Attraction' psycho on NBC

(THE BLAZE) — It was a very political weekend for “Saturday Night Live,” who spoofed a Sean Spicer press briefing and litigated President Donald Trump’s controversial immigration executive order in the “People’s Court.”

But one political skit the show aired over the weekend is being criticized by even those on the left — and for good reason.

The skit centered around CNN anchor Jake Tapper — portrayed by Beck Bennett — and White House counselor Kellyanne Conway and channeled the hit 1980s movie “Fatal Attraction.”

The skit begins with Tapper ending his live CNN show and his producer telling Tapper he made the “right call” to not let Conway on his show that night.