Kellyanne Conway blasted by her own college

(NJ.COM) — WASHINGTON — The president of New Jersey native Kellyanne Conway’s alma mater has taken aim at the counselor to President Donald Trump.

“Presidential Counselor Kellyanne Conway, Trinity Class of 1989, has played a large role in facilitating the manipulation of facts and encouraging the grave injustice being perpetrated by the Trump administration’s war on immigrants among many other issues,” Trinity Washington University President Patricia McGuire wrote on the university president’s blog.

“Ms. Conway has been part of a team that thinks nothing of shaping and spreading a skein of lies as a means to secure power,” she said.