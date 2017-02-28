Key Republican opposes GOP's health-care bill

(NBC NEWS) Just days after a draft circulated of GOP plans to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, at least one critical Republican has publicly said he would not support the bill in its current form.

Rep. Mark Walker, R-N.C., called the draft bill “a new health insurance entitlement with a Republican stamp on it.”

“There are serious problems with what appears to be our current path to repeal and replace Obamacare,” Walker, head of the conservative Republican Study Committee, a 170-member group of Republicans, said. “The draft legislation, which was leaked last week, risks continuing major Obamacare entitlement expansions and delays any reforms. It kicks the can down the road in the hope that a future Congress will have the political will and fiscal discipline to reduce spending that this Congress apparently lacks. Worse still.”