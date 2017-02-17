Lawyer: 'Dreamers' have constitutional rights under Obama amnesty

(WASHINGTON TIMES) Federal agents attempted to alter evidence and fabricate a story about gang ties for a Dreamer the government is trying to deport, the illegal immigrant’s lawyers said in court filings Thursday night, escalating a case that’s become a major test of President Trump’s immigration policies.

Daniel Ramirez was approved twice under the Obama administration’s 2012 deportation amnesty, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, which is supposed to prevent recipients from being kicked out of the country.

But the 23-year-old Mexican was snared in a raid last week when agents came to grab his father, an eight-times deported illegal immigrant, and is now awaiting his own deportation in a case his lawyers say is a test of major constitutional protections for illegal immigrants who’ve been granted DACA.