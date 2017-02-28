Leftist dogma and Steve Bannon's 'deconstruction'

A few days ago, Salon.com, one of the more leftist websites you will ever read, assuming you would ever read it, posted a piece entitled, “Steve Bannon says Trump’s Cabinet of billionaires has been ‘selected for a reason … deconstruction.'”

The article included a rebroadcast of a session at CPAC with Chief of Staff Reince Preibus and Steve Bannon, Trump’s senior White House adviser.

Salon wrote, “Bannon confirmed that Trump’s Cabinet appointments aren’t there to govern. They’re there to destroy.” Well, that’s fairly chilling. Why would they say that, and what is the left really afraid of?

Although Bannon said nothing of the sort, he did in fact say that their vision broadly is the “deconstruction of the administrative state.” See how this works? Deconstruction equals destroy.

Well, you’d think the world was on the precipice of Armageddon! How dare the unwashed and crass Trump administration try to deconstruct what the brilliant academics of yesteryear have installed – a national administrative apparatus to supervise and manage every aspect of American life.

The leftist media – I was going to say mainstream, but there’s nothing mainstream about them – are all of the same mindset, and in fact a lot of them have identical educational backgrounds as do the leftist political class they love. The media and political elites travel and work in the same cloistered circles. Therefore, it is natural for them to believe that “experts in government” with various pedigrees from elite Ivy League universities know far better than the masses how to properly order society. After all – they are the experts, so let the “experts” handle it.

This is a major reason they adore and hold in such high regard all of history’s Philip Dru Administrators – the great administrators like Woodrow Wilson, Franklin Roosevelt, Lyndon Johnson and Barack Obama. All of these “great” men were true visionaries – big-idea men. Like the fictional character Philip Dru, they each had a grand vision of the transformation of America. It just happened by sheer coincidence to always be the same vision.

These visionaries went about hiring all the right experts to head each ever-expanding governmental department. The great administrators made speeches and campaigned to promote their vision, having full confidence that behind the scenes, their “experts” were busy implementing the vision of centralized control.

To the political and media left, this is the proper order of things. Then along comes a firebrand like Trump, who has the audacity to promote an opposite vision – the antithesis of that proper order. This must not be allowed to germinate.

However, I think there is another aspect of their outrage. It is the word “deconstruction,” which is the opposite of “reconstruction.” What does anyone who knows of American history think of when the word reconstruction is mentioned? Of course – the Civil War – then slavery – then racism. For the left, most things eventually lead back to racism.

The knee-jerk reaction of the left, which is the only reaction they have to most things, is just that. Whether they believe it or not – and I think a lot of them actually do – the job of the press is to convince the public that by merely using the word “deconstruction,” the Trump administration has designs to take this country back to pre-Civil War days.

In other words, without having to come out and say it, the media can now imply that support for Trump is support of deconstruction, which by extension is support of slavery and institutional racism.

Bannon, of course, was speaking only to shrinking the influence of the present administrative and regulatory state, but there is no room for context in leftist dogma. If they must take a single word like deconstruction and twist it to suit their end, any means is justified.