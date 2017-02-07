Left's new catchwords: 'Nazis, white nationalists'

White supremacy runs rampant in the Trump White House, cries the left.

Trump’s chief strategist Steve Bannon is a white supremacist, charges Nancy Pelosi and many others. Bannon and Stephen Miller, senior White House adviser for policy, are closely associated with white nationalists, they claim.

And Trump supporters are “Nazis” who deserve to get beaten up.

The left has become fond of hurling labels such as “Nazi,” “neo-Nazi,” “white nationalist” and “white supremacist” at Donald Trump, his staff and his supporters. Scott Greer, a deputy editor at the Daily Caller and keen observer of identity politics, said the left uses these terms to dehumanize their ideological opponents.

“If you say that they’re Nazis, you don’t just say, ‘I disagree with their point of view,’ you turn them into these menacing dangers, these total monsters that don’t deserve free speech; they don’t deserve the rights to protection from the law,” Greer told Tom Woods during a recent interview on “The Tom Woods Show.” “You can punch them, you need to assault them, you need to riot when they speak.”

Conservative provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos felt the sting of left-wing hysteria last week when students at the University of California-Berkeley rioted, apparently with the blessing of left-wing faculty members, and forced the cancellation of a speaking engagement. Greer pointed out it becomes easier for the left to justify the suppression of speech when they vilify and dehumanize those with whom they disagree.

“If you just say, ‘I don’t like this person because he’s a conservative,’ well, that’s not that good of an argument,” Greer said. “That’s boring. They don’t want to say it. [Using dehumanizing labels] spices it up; it’s like, ‘This person is a Nazi.’ It’s almost kind of a marketing tactic to say this person has a horrific ideology rather than just saying, ‘Oh well, he’s a conservative who just believes in immigration restriction.’ Yawn. They’re not going to pay attention to that. They just have to put it in these more hysterical terms.”

Not only do leftist protesters pin menacing labels on conservatives, according to Greer, but some of them claim their physical security is threatened by having a speaker like Yiannopoulos on campus. That, too, makes for a better argument than saying they disagree with the speaker’s ideas. Greer thinks it would be best if university administrators laughed off such manic pronouncements, but too many administrators take those fears seriously and use them as justification to shut down conservative speakers on campus.

And fears of physical violence give the leftists an excuse to threaten the physical safety of speakers like Yiannopoulos.

“They use this argument, and there’s a lot of moral legitimacy – they get moral legitimacy by just claiming he’s threatening their physical security, and unfortunately this is how they’re going to justify riots and further violence,” Greer said.

Greer explores the increasingly toxic racial climate on many American college campuses in his new book “No Campus For White Men: The Transformation of Higher Education Into Hateful Indoctrination.” On Woods’ show, he noted there is a double standard when it comes to racial identity on college campuses.

“When you get onto a college campus, if you’re part of a protected class or a minority group, you’re allowed to have this strong identity that’s the core part of your being, whether you’re transsexual, African American, Hispanic, that becomes the core part of your identity on a college campus,” Greer pointed out.

He said that mentality arises from the admissions process, which is often filled with affirmative action for non-whites.

“If you get into college on the basis of your race or sexual orientation, that shows you that there’s a benefit to playing up your identity, to [using] that as your core being. And if you’re getting benefits from that at the start of college, why not carry it on for the rest of your four years?”

So that’s what many students do, according to Greer, and they are taking it to ridiculous lengths.

As Greer discusses in his book, black students at many campuses are now demanding segregated housing, which would bring back shades of Jim Crow. Plenty of schools are also replacing Western civilization courses with identity-based “studies” classes, such as African-American studies or Hispanic studies.

“[Colleges] have all these different studies that encourage these minority groups to have incredible pride in their being a minority and see their whole world this way, and it pits them… in opposition to ‘whiteness’ and Western civilization,” Greer explained. “That’s why they’re getting rid of the Western civilization and Western culture introductory courses, because they don’t want to teach so-called white supremacy to students, and it’s becoming a very troubling form of tribalism.”

Woods, the host, said he can’t stand the “emotional hypochondria” in which minority students believe American society is full of “systemic oppression.”

“I just find this laughable that you could think in this society there’s systemic oppression of you if you are any type of minority,” said Woods, author of “The Politically Incorrect Guide to American History.” “Think of it this way: When you go to apply to college, which group would you want to belong to? Would you want to be white? You want to check off that ‘white’ box on the application? Who in his right mind wants to check off the ‘white’ box? So where’s the so-called privilege?

“To the contrary, especially if you are in the LGBTQ community, you’re welcomed with open arms on every single campus. There’s no campus where you genuinely fear for your safety, whereas everywhere Milo goes, he could get shot and killed.”

Greer said the first way to reverse the tide of insanity on college campuses is for administrators to grow a backbone.

“Administrators need to realize, you need to stop coddling these kids and stop giving in to their dumb hysteria,” the author implored. “A lot of them, from my interactions with college administrators, is that they have no backbone, they’re just lazy, they don’t do anything. They’ll just give anything to the student who screams the most.”

That’s where the state could come in handy, in Greer’s view. He suggested it may become necessary for state legislative bodies to threaten to cut off funding from universities that continue to suppress free speech. Or, alternatively, parents can vote with their pocketbooks and refuse to send their kids to radical colleges in the first place.

“They can go to schools where they push back against campus activists, where they celebrate free speech, where they protect it, where Milo is not having to be shut down because people set fires on campus.”

