Let's hope the loony left keeps exposing itself

How deliciously ironic that the unhinged Democrats are fueling, not paralyzing, President Donald Trump and energizing, not intimidating, his supporters – whose numbers are growing.

The entire liberal establishment – from the cultural crybabies to the lefty campus snowflakes to the mainstream media to the leading Democratic politicians – is having a nervous breakdown, and it is ugly and self-defeating.

These bullies have been doing for years what they’re now falsely accusing Trump and the Republicans of doing. They are the ones who try to suppress speech, who act lawlessly and tyrannically, who undermine the democratic process, who breach the peace and who disrupt our domestic tranquility.

I remember talking to some college students in liberal la-la land after the election who were swallowing the liberals’ scaremongering narrative that America was on the verge of becoming a police state. They really thought Trump might impose martial law, that he would suppress women’s rights, that he would discriminate against minorities, that he would cause the stock market to crash immediately and that he would start a nuclear war.

I told them they had nothing to fear from Trump regarding any of that and that this was all manufactured madness from liberals who were merely projecting. If they wanted to be vigilant against any group, I said, they ought to watch the left, which was just getting warmed up for a four-year sustained temper tantrum.

It’s just a beautifully simplistic plan. The left goes ballistic over Trump’s election, warning of impending doom. No sooner has he been sworn in than they try to fulfill their own prophecy by staging phony protests about the horrors Trump is supposedly already visiting on the nation. They lied in their prophecy, and they are lying to create the false appearance that their warnings have been validated. They are behaving like petulant children, unwilling even to accept the legitimacy of the election, much less give Trump a chance to prove them wrong.

Their conduct – across the board – is inexcusable. Just consider their outrages so far – and notice how they are guilty of precisely the behavior they are condemning:

The Women’s March on Washington was ostensibly to protest Trump’s vulgarity and policy noxiousness, but it actually pitted women against men, celebrated and glorified the killing of innocent unborn children, and provided a forum for morally and mentally disturbed celebrities, such as Madonna, to utter their own vulgarities and thoughts of violent acts (e.g., blowing up the White House). Do these people ever consider the embarrassing hypocrisy of their promoting and committing violence in the name of protesting violence from the right, as paranoid and unwarranted as their fear of such violence is?

There were violent protests over a planned speech by Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos at the University of California, Berkeley. The students’ rationale? Yiannopoulos’ message – which ridicules and condemns leftist duplicity, especially on free speech – incites violence. But the only violence it incites comes from them.

Acting Attorney General Sally Yates showed audacity and impropriety in refusing to enforce a legal order of the president’s designed to protect American citizens. What would the left have done if a Republican holdover had dared to defy an Obama order? What would the liberal media’s response have been?

Militant loony Sarah Silverman, during the Berkeley riots, tweeted, in effect, that the military should overthrow President Trump. Not to be outdone, her fellow Hollywood liberal Judd Apatow tweeted in reference to the Berkeley riots, “This is just the beginning. When will all the fools who are still supporting Trump realize what is at stake?”

A woman interrupted the confirmation vote of the Senate Judiciary Committee on the nominee for attorney general, Jeff Sessions, with this outburst: “You have furthered the nomination of a man who will not protect the vulnerable.”

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi says Trump’s Supreme Court justice nominee, Neil Gorsuch, has hostility toward children in school and children with autism. “It’s a very hostile appointment,” Pelosi told CNN’s Jake Tapper. “Hail fellow well met, lovely family, I’m sure, but as far as your family is concerned – and if you breathe air, drink water, eat food, take medicine or in any other way interact with the courts – this is a very bad decision.”

Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren says Gorsuch is the reward to powerful interests who have tried “to turn the Supreme Court into one more rigged game that works only for the rich and the powerful.” This is the thanks Gorsuch gets for his commitment to honoring the Constitution and the rule of law instead of imposing an ideological agenda.

These are but a few of the myriad examples of unhinged liberals who are living in – and trying to spread – their false reality. Law-abiding citizens, however, have nothing to fear from these people because their actions are backfiring. Their goal is to demonize, delegitimize and emasculate President Trump, Republicans and conservatives, but they are making them stronger and more popular.

The crazier these liberals become the more people will realize just who represents a threat in America – and it’s not Trump and the Republicans. Primarily because of Trump’s refreshing and bold actions so far – but also because of liberal irrationality and bad faith – even formerly tentative and squishy Republicans are getting behind Trump to advance a long-overdue remedial agenda to restore America’s greatness.

I hope liberals keep it up – showing every day exactly who they are and how out of the mainstream they are – because it will further marginalize them and facilitate the advance of pro-growth and pro-security conservative policies.