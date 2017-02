(New York Daily News) — So Steve Bannon is the puppet-master and Donald Trump is the hapless dummy on his lap, huh?

Here we go again.

Just as liberals once depicted George W. Bush as some sort of airheaded little boy running around the Oval Office in short pants while Vice President Dick Cheney ran the world, the latest left wing conventional wisdom holds that Bannon is the power behind Trump’s gilded throne.

Indeed, “Saturday Night Live” has already begun portraying Bannon as a 7-foot Grim Reaper, standing behind Alec Baldwin’s Trump and encouraging his greatest excesses.