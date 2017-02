(INTERNATIONAL THE NEWS) NEW YORK: Hollywood actress Lindsay Lohan recently opened up about speculations that she was converting to Islam, stating that after she demonstrated an interest in Islam, she felt scared returning to the United States were Trump had banned immigrants from predominantly seven Muslim countries from entering the USA.

During a Facebook Live session, Lohan stated that she had been showing an interest in Islam and had been studying the Holy Quran for quite sometime. She referred to Islam as a ‘beautiful’ religion and said that she was a spiritual person.