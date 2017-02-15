Little boys

Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

Three mischievous boys skipped school and instead went to the zoo for an outing.

They decided to visit the elephant cage first, but soon enough, they were picked up by a zoo-security officer for causing a commotion.

The officer hauled them off for questioning.

The supervisor in charge asked each of them to give their names and tell what they were doing at the elephant cage.

The first boy innocently said, “Okay, my name is Gary, and I was just throwing peanuts into the elephant cage.”

The second added, “My name is Larry, and all I was doing was throwing peanuts into the elephant cage.”

The third boy was a little more shaken up than his buddies and said,

“Well, my name is Peter, but my friends call me ‘Peanuts.”‘

