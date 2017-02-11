Lost and found

Editor’s note: Do you need something to smile about? Every day, WND selects the best joke offered up by readers and contributors to its Laughlines forum and brings it to you as the WND Joke of the Day. Here is today’s offering:

A man was lost in the desert for days and days and days and was crawling on his hands and knees. He had heat stroke, sun stroke, everything stroke and, in maybe a few minutes, he would be dead.

In the distance he saw a mirage, he thought. He saw someone coming toward him, but he hadn’t seen anyone for days. The middle of nowhere, so he thought this can’t be true.

And as he looked, it looked as if it was an Eskimo with a dog sled and eight huskies in front. And he thought, “The sun must be making me crazy, it must be a mirage.” But as it came closer, he could make out the sound of the dogs barking and he could see the furs on the Eskimo.

And he thought, “My goodness, I’m actually saved! It’s not a mirage after all!”

Soon, he could feel the dogs licking his face, and he could see the Eskimo standing right before him. “It’s a mircale! I’m saved,” he said. “I’ve been lost in the desert for days!” he said to the Eskimo.

The Eskimo replied, “And you think YOU’RE lost.”

