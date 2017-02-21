'Man-made' famine declared in South Sudan

(THE GLOBE AND MAIL) — The United Nations has officially declared a famine in South Sudan – the first to be declared anywhere in the world in the past six years.

Unlike most other famines, the starvation in South Sudan is not a result of drought or natural disaster. This one is a man-made catastrophe, caused by war and economic collapse, the UN says.

Three UN agencies announced on Monday that they have declared a famine in a region of South Sudan where an estimated 100,000 people are facing starvation. A further one million people are on the brink of famine as war rages on in the world’s newest country, they said.