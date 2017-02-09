Man trapped 5 hours with just nose out of water rescued

(Stuff) A desperate determination to see his wife and children again has been credited with helping to sustain a man as he was trapped for hours in a dam in New South Wales, Australia, this week, with just his nose and the top of his head poking out of the dirty water.

Daniel Miller, 45, remains in John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle in a stable condition following his incredible ordeal at the property in Charlotte Bay, on the NSW mid north coast, on Tuesday.

Daniel Miller was driving a three-ton mini excavator when the banks of the small dam gave way and the machine toppled into the water. His family says he was trapped beneath the excavator’s roll bar for five hours, as his feet slowly sank in the mud.