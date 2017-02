(The Hill) A mixed martial arts online magazine has posted a tutorial from a jiu-jitsu academy on how to defend against President Trump’s handshakes.

Recent meetings with foreign leaders have brought attention to the president’s handshake. Videos and analyses of his handshake show that he often pulls forcefully on the hand he’s shaking.

So a black belt from a mixed martial arts academy posted a lesson for how to defend against the “arm drag handshake.”