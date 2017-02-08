Drudge erupts on Trump, Republicans – White House responds

Online news giant Matt Drudge, founder of the popular Drudge Report, posted a scathing attack on President Trump’s White House and the Republican Party on Wednesday, saying the GOP “should be sued for fraud” for apparent inaction on key promises.

In a series of rare tweets, Drudge began with a message stating: “No Obamacare repeal, tax cuts! But Republicans vote to shut Warren? Only know how to be opposition not lead! DANGER.”

He then wrote: “Republican party should be sued for fraud. NO discussion of tax cuts now. Just lots of crazy. Back to basics, guys!”

Drudge then concluded with an assault on the White House, saying: “White House eyeing executive order targeting ‘conflict minerals’ rule… Meanwhile, is Obamacare penalty tax still in place?”

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer responded to Drudge’s tweets during Wednesday’s press briefing, saying the president was not stalling on the repeal of Obamacare:

“I think it’s hardly stalling. I think it’s a mammoth thing to repeal and replace. I think there’s no question of the president’s commitment to doing this. You’ve heard Speaker Ryan talk about how we should be able to have this wrapped up by the end of the year. It’s a big bill. It got jammed through, and it was very sweeping. We’re taking about one-fifth of our economy. We can either do it quickly, as the Democrats did and end up with a monstrosity, where premiums go up and access is limited, or we can do it right. I think the president, while he wants to get this done as soon as possible … he wants to do it right.”

Drudge’s sentiments were apparently shared by some his followers on Twitter, who commented:

“Let’s face it. The Republican Senate is no better than the Dems – we have DEEP problem – I’m positive .@realDonaldTrump knows this.”

“The whole federal government should be sued for their overreach in this country. I say, lock them all up!”

“Absolutely right! But then again these losers have donors like George Soros!”

“Establishment in play here. They had no interest in repealing anything.”

“What’s going on? We The People want Obamacare REPEALED, not another government program or intrusion!”

During the presidential campaign, candidate Donald Trump made a variety of promises regarding what he would do on his first day in office, and Obamacare was among his top priorities.

Like the reporting you see here? Sign up for free news alerts from WND.com, America’s independent news network.

On Oct. 25, 2016, in Sanford, Florida, Trump had pledged: “My first day in office, I am going to ask Congress to put a bill on my desk getting rid of this disastrous law and replacing it with reforms that expand choice, freedom, affordability.”

ThinkProgress reported that Trump kept only two of his 36 first-day promises.

Regarding the Obamacare pledge, ThinkProgress noted: “Trump’s first executive order did address Obamacare, but it had nothing to do with repealing or replacing the legislation. It allows federal agencies to ignore or put off parts of the law that ‘impose a fiscal burden on any State or a cost, fee, tax, penalty, or regulatory burden on individuals, families, healthcare providers, health insurers, patients, recipients of healthcare services, purchasers of health insurance, or makers of medical devices, products, or medications.’ If Trump asked Congress to put a bill on his desk on day one, he did not do so publicly.”

The weekend after Trump’s inauguration, his adviser Kellyanne Conway said the new administration may stop enforcing the Obamacare requirement that most Americans carry health insurance even before Congress repeals the law.

“What President Trump is doing is, he wants to get rid of that Obamacare penalty almost immediately, because that is something that is really strangling a lot of Americans, to have to pay a penalty for not buying government-run health insurance,” Conway said on ABC News’ “This Week,” according Bloomberg News.

When Conway was asked by host George Stephanopoulos if Trump would “stop enforcing that mandate,” she responded: “He may.”

Follow Joe Kovacs on Twitter @JoeKovacsNews