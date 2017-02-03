Megyn Kelly to co-host 'Today' with Matt Lauer?

(NYPOST) After the dramatic departure of Tamron Hall from “Today,” TV insiders are buzzing that Megyn Kelly could next unseat Savannah Guthrie as the star co-anchor with Matt Lauer.

Multiple sources tell Page Six that Kelly is likely to take the lead role on the NBC morning show with Lauer when she starts in September. Guthrie, who recently signed a new long-term deal with “Today,” could be bumped to another role or even take over Hall’s 9 a.m. slot, we’re told.

“NBC is not paying Megyn $12 to $15 million a year to be on at 9 a.m. The word is that Savannah could take the 9 a.m. slot and Megyn will go right in at 7 a.m. Andy Lack is completely behind all of this,” a source told us, adding, “There’s no way Megyn would have signed with NBC unless she was promised a big role down the line.”