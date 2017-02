(MACON TELEGRAPH) WINSTON SALEM A billboard between Winston-Salem and Greensboro has caught the eye — and the ire — of some who think it is a slam on gender equality.

The sign reads, “Real men provide, Real women appreciate it.”

The billboard, on Interstate 40 Business West, has garnered strong reactions from those who think the message is misogynistic and outdated. Winston-Salem business owner Molly Grace said the sign’s message is an attempt to silence women who want to be seen as equals to men.