Mexicans vow to fight Trump by jamming U.S. courts

(Zero Hedge) While much of the media airtime in the past few weeks has been dedicated to Trump’s ongoing legal battle with the US judicial system over his now halted immigration order temporarily blocking the entry of refugees and travelers from seven nations, a separate push to remove illegal immigrant from the US has quietly – or not so quietly – commenced in recent days, resulting in a deeply concerned, at times violent, response by some of the millions of illegal aliens residing in the US.

Some recent cases documented by the NYT include an Austin, Tex., undocumented women working in a laundromat, a day laborer and mechanic in Staten Island, and Savannah, Ga., undocumented restaurant workers. As the Times put it, “as reports of immigration raids and roundups have rocketed across Twitter, Facebook and texts around the country, undocumented immigrants, their lawyers and advocacy groups are bracing for the increased enforcement that President Trump has called for.”