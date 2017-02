(SkyNews) Mexico has threatened to retaliate if US President Donald Trump imposes a border tax to pay for his controversial wall.

Mr Trump has used almost every post-election speech to reiterate his promise to build a barrier separating his country from its southern neighbour.

Proposals are to be sought next month for the wall’s design.

An executive order on 25 January for the wall’s construction also asked government agencies to report on the financial assistance given to Mexico in the past five years.