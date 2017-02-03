Michael Savage cautions Trump about inner circle

He’s been dubbed “the Godfather of Trumpmania,” but Michael Savage noted on his nationally syndicated radio show Thursday that he also promised he would hold Donald Trump accountable if the real estate billionaire became president.

Savage said he’s concerned that Trump’s inner circle is causing him to move too fast, leading to costly mistakes, such as the raid on al-Qaida in Yemen, initially planned under Obama, that resulted in the deaths of a Navy SEAL and civilians.

He expressed particular concern about Kellyanne Conway, Trump’s chief counselor and his former campaign manager, describing her as an “unknown pollster” who “came along late in the campaign and, by the way, attacked Trump for a year straight.”

“I think Trump is in danger unless he wakes up to the fact that those around him may be not be acting, let us say, in his best interest,” Savage said.

Savage said Trump is “moving much too fast and on the wrong issues.”

“He should have started with something less controversial than he did, and he should have gone a little slower,” said Savage.

Savage’s message of borders, language and culture was a fixture in the campaign, and Trump was a frequent guest on Savage’s show. Savage has described his latest book, “Scorched Earth: Restoring the Country After Obama,” as “an architectural plan for Trump.”

Savage said he doesn’t have a problem with the fact that Conway endorsed Ted Cruz in the Republican presidential primaries. But she chaired a pro-Cruz political action committee that ran advertisements critical of Trump and made many statements on cable news shows.

On Feb. 10, for example, said Savage, she stated that Trump “actually built a lot of his business on the backs of the little guy,” has a history of “not paying contractors” and “the little guys have suffered” because of him.

She also condemned Trump for “hurl[ing] personal insults” and using “vulgar” language.

“The things that she said about Trump during the campaign are now being used against him by Trump’s worst enemies,” Savage said.

Conway previously worked for Congressman Jack Kemp, Sen. Fred Thompson, former Vice President Dan Quayle, Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich and Mike Pence, who now is Trump’s vice president. She founded The Polling Company, which consults on Consumer Trends, in 1995 and has worked for political opinion research firms.

When Trump announced her appointment as counselor in December he called her “a trusted adviser and strategist who played a crucial role in my victory.”

Trump called her out at an inauguration-eve event to praise her.

“There is no den she will not go into,” Trump said. “When my men are petrified to go on a certain network I say, ‘Kellyanne will you go?’ Then she gets on and she just destroys them. So anyway, thank you, baby. Thank you. Thank you. Be careful.”

See the Savage book collection in the WND Superstore.

Savage, who was inducted into the National Radio Hall of Fame last year, signed a new multiyear contract with Westwood One in August.

“The Savage Nation” is syndicated across the U.S. by Cumulus Media in more than 200 markets.

Savage is the author of more than 30 books, including New York Times best-sellers. In 2007, he earned the coveted “Freedom of Speech Award” from Talkers Magazine, where he is consistently listed as one of the top talk shows in the nation.

He holds a master’s degree in medical botany and a second in medical anthropology. He earned a Ph.D. from the University of California at Berkeley in epidemiology and nutrition sciences.

Get Savage’s free weekly insider newsletter five days a week in your email inbox by going to the top of the home page on Savage’s website and clicking the green “SUBSCRIBE” box.