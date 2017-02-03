Michael Savage: Pelosi incited Berkeley rioters

Did House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi have anything to do with the riot Wednesday night on the campus of the University of California at Berkeley in response to a planned talk by Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos.

Talk host Michael Savage, who aired a clip from Pelosi’s 2014 commencement address at the university, thinks so.

“Being called a disruptor is a high compliment,” Pelosi said in the speech. “You here at Berkeley are already disruptors in many ways.”

She closed with: “My wish is that you will be disruptors when necessary, and that you enjoy every moment of it.”

Savage commented on his show Thursday: “Now you know who was behind what happened at Berkeley last night.

“Don’t look any further than the leadership in San Francisco for what happened. The question is, where is the new leadership going to come from?

Savage noted that in the 1960s, the president of San Francisco State College stood up on a car during a campus protest, waved his hat and yelled at the students, telling them to go home.

“And he stopped the riots. He was hero-worshipped for it,” Savage said.

“Where are those men today?”

Wednesday night, the planned talk by Yiannopoulos was canceled after violent protesters hurled smoke bombs, broke windows and started a bonfire outside the building where he was to appear.

Last week, Savage reveled in the first week of the Trump administration as a whirlwind of executive orders began dismantling President Obama’s progressive legacy.

“Everything we ever dreamed of happening is now happening,” Savage told his listeners after airing a live feed of Trump’s remarks at the White House regarding executive orders to advance the building of a wall on the Mexican border and to penalize cities that refuse to enforce federal immigration laws.

Savage’s message of borders, language and culture was a fixture in the campaign of the real estate billionaire, who was a frequent guest on Savage’s show. Savage has described his latest book, “Scorched Earth: Restoring the Country After Obama,” as “an architectural plan for Trump.”

