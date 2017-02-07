Middle-schooler beat up for wearing 'MAGA' hat

(WASHINGTON TIMES) A sixth-grader from Missouri was recently ganged up on by his classmates on a school bus for wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat.

A cell phone video of the incident obtained by KMOV shows students yelling at a 12-year-old about whether he supports President Trump’s proposed Mexican border wall. The incident escalates and eventually results in pushing and even a few punches being thrown.

“At one point, he just got so frustrated that he pushed me,” the boy said of his assailant. “And then he kept hitting me and backing me up to, like, my window on the bus. So I just had to push him out.”