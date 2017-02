(THE HILL) — Alt-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos on Tuesday resigned from Breitbart News after a video resurfaced where he appeared to defend pedophilia, sparking outcry among liberals and conservatives alike.

“Breitbart News has stood by me when others caved,” Yiannopoulos, a Breitbart senior editor, said in a statement.

“I would be wrong to allow my poor choice of words to detract from my colleagues’ important reporting, so today I am resigning from Breitbart, effective immediately. This decision is mine alone,” he added.