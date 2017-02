(NY POST) He really was sitting on a gold mine.

Leston Lawrence, a Royal Canadian Mint worker convicted of stealing 22 gold “pucks” by smuggling them in his rectum, was sentenced to 30 months in prison Thursday, the Ottawa Citizen reported.

“I’d just like to say thank you, sir, and that’s it,” Lawrence, 35, told Ontario Justice Peter Doody, who also ordered the former mint refinery operator to pay a fine of $145,900. “No further comment.”