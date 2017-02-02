Mother who locked up, starved child wants better jail cell

(WSVN) A Utah mom, accused of locking her son up for over a year in a filthy bathroom, is asking for a better jail cell.

St. George News reports that Brandy Jaynes was arrested last month when police found her 12-year-old son, who cops said was emaciated and weighed just 30 pounds.

Since her arrest, Jaynes has been in a local jail cell, since her attorney Edward Flint said she cannot afford her $20,000 cash-only bond. Flint claims the cell only has a cot, and has no access to a shower.

“Either she’s got to have a reasonable bond amount she can pay, or she’s got to have a bed and a shower at the jail,” Flint told the paper.