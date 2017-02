(LIFEZETTE) MSNBC’s Chris Matthews called Trump supporters “dogs” on his show “Hardball” Wednesday.

Guest Montel Williams was criticizing President Trump for his delayed response to the anti-Semitic attacks across the U.S. this week. He said that “25 percent” of Trump’s supporters agreed with his “nasty rhetoric” in reference to racism.

This is when Matthews referred to the president’s supporters as canines: “So the dog whistle was heard by the dogs.”