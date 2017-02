(University of Minnesota) Multidrug-resistant (MDR) bacterial infections are rising rapidly in US children and causing longer hospital stays, according to a new study in the Journal of the Pediatric Infectious Diseases Society. And they are increasingly being transmitted outside the hospital.

The study’s author called the findings “ominous.”

“The incidence of infections that are multidrug-resistant is rising rapidly,” lead author Sharon Meropol, MD, PhD, told CIDRAP News. “There are very few antibiotics that can treat these bacteria, and it makes infections increasingly harder to treat.”