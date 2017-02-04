Music video: 'Million grooms' seeking death

A music video that has appeared several times recently on the Fatah-run television station Awdah is promoting death, according to a report in Joseph Farah’s G2 Bulletin.

The death of a “million grooms.”

Itamar Marcus and Nan Jacques Zilberdik of Palestinian Media Watch reported the music video has been broadcast at least twice of Awdah and features images of suicide bombers.

The lyrics, meanwhile, promote death as a “martyr for the Al-Aqsa Mosque.”

According to the report, the music video begins with Yasser Arafat’s famous quote: “They [the Israelis] want me captive, exiled or dead – but I tell them: [I will be] a Martyr! Martyr! Martyr!”

Fatah once was considered a terror organization but was removed from lists years ago when it disavowed terror.

It had made a name for itself by blowing up an Israeli water-pumping station in its first “military operation.”

Fatah later became “the largest and best-funded of all the Palestinian organizations and had taken over effective control of the Palestine Liberation Organization,” the report said.

One Fatah faction, Black September, murdered 11 Israeli athletes at the Munich Summer Olympic Games in 1972, and it later was involved in a number of acts of terrorism against Israel.

Fatah now is generally considered a “political party.”

The new music video promotes martyrdom and features images of two female suicide bombers who murdered three Israelis and wounded more than 100 during the Second Intifada, a terror campaign against Israel between 2000 and 2005.

Among the words of the music video:

“For its sake, life is insignificant, even if it’s precious… God, grant us Martyrdom there”

And, “A million grooms and brides at the celebration, Have written the marriage contract in blood on the veil.”

