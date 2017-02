(Gateway Pundit) Officials arrested Osama Nazzal for painting a swastika and “f*ck arabs” on an Arab family’s garage door.

The Toledo Blade reported:

Authorities say charges have been filed in connection to a graffiti incident on the garage door of an Arab family in Lucas County.

Sylvania Township police say Osama Nazzal, 28, of Toledo, was charged with criminal damaging in connection to the incident.

On Jan. 10, the Sylvania Twp. home of Souheir Eltatawi had been spray-painted with a swastika and derogatory phrase that read, “Expletive Arabs.”