Muslim official resurrects Muhammad's claim of sex with Virgin Mary

(Jihad Watch) At a time when Western people are constantly warned to speak respectfully of Muhammad, or else offended Muslims might respond with violence — to the shame and blame of those who exercise their freedom of expression — consider what Muslims regularly say about the things non-Muslims hold dear.

Recently during his televised Arabic-language program, Dr. Salem Abdul Galil — previously deputy minister of Egypt’s religious endowments for preaching — gleefully declared that, among other Biblical women (Moses’ sister and Pharaoh’s wife), “our prophet Muhammad — prayers and peace be upon him — will be married to Mary the Virgin in paradise.” (Note: the Arabic word for “marriage” denotes “legal sexual relations” and is devoid of Western, “romantic,” or Platonic connotations.)

Where did Galil — this governmental official who also holds that Muslims can wear the hated crucifix to deceive Christians — get this idea? As usual, from Muhammad himself.