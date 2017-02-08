Muslim sought out mosques before killing American

(BREITBART) A Muslim youth with paranoid schizophrenia, who yesterday pleaded guilty to killing one and injuring five, repeatedly sought help at mosques instead of a hospital as his condition deteriorated.

Zakaria Bulhan, 19, whose parents are Somali, was born in Norway and grew up in South London. He denied murder but admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility following the attack on the 3rd of August last year.

Terrorism was ruled out as a motive, yet the attacker was found with a prayer book entitled Fortress of the Muslim and muttered “Allah, Allah, Allah” on arrest, The Times reports.