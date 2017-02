(THEGATEWAYPUNDIT) — A vile Muslim racist was arrested after spitting in a baby’s face and telling the child’s mother “white people shouldn’t breed.”

Rezzas Abdulla was given a suspended sentence for the assault on the baby.

The Chronicle reported: Vile racist Rezzas Abdulla spat in a baby’s face and told her shocked mum “white people shouldn’t breed” in a disgraceful street attack.