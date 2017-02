(INDEPENDENT) — Kim Jong-un’s reign of terror resumed this week as South Korea’s spy agency reported the North Korean dictator ordered more executions.

According to the report, North Korea executed five senior officials using anti-aircraft guns because they made false reports that “enraged” leader Kim Jong-un, South Korea’s spy agency said Monday.

The comments by the National Intelligence Service in a private briefing to lawmakers come as Malaysia investigates the poisoning death of Kim’s estranged elder half-brother, Kim Jong-nam.