NBC anchor: 'I don't know what you're referring to'

NBC reporter and MSNBC host Katy Tur – who accused President Trump’s advisers of having close ties to Russia – appeared to draw a total blank when a Republican congressman pointed out that former President Obama was caught on a hot mic pledging to give the Russian president more “flexibility” after the 2012 election.

“I see a lot of folks within Donald Trump’s administration who have a friendlier view of Russia than maybe past administrations did,” Tur said during an interview with Rep. Francis Rooney, R-Fla.

Responding to her claim concerning previous administrations, Rooney attempted to remind her about Obama’s famous promise to Russia.

“Well, I think it was Obama that leaned over to Putin and said, ‘I’ll have a little more flexibility to give you what you want after the re-election,'” Rooney said.

After a pause, the 33-year-old host replied, “I’m sorry, I don’t know what you’re referring to, Congressman.”

Watch the clip:

In fact, Obama had made the pledge to Russia’s then-President Dmitry Medvedev, who said he would relay the message to Putin.

Nonetheless, Tur couldn’t recall the widely reported incident that was splashed across America’s headlines.

So Rooney attempted to jog the NBC reporter’s memory.

“Remember when he leaned over at a panel discussion or in a meeting, and he said, ‘I’ll have more flexibility after the election’?” he asked. “No one pushed the president on what he meant by that, but I can only assume for a thug like Putin that it would embolden him.”

In 2012, Obama specifically told Medvedev: “This is my last election. After my election I have more flexibility.”

The moment was so widely reported, then-GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney raised the subject during a presidential debate.

See Obama’s famous hot-mic moment: