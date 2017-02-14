NBC News shakes up leadership

(NEW YORK TIMES) — NBC News made a significant reorganization of its leadership ranks on Tuesday, naming Noah Oppenheim as the division’s new president, while also announcing a major investment in a European TV network.

Mr. Oppenheim, the executive in charge of “Today,” will replace Deborah Turness, the top female executive in TV news. She will be moved into a new position — president of NBC News International — where she will be a liaison between the news division and the European network, called Euronews. Andrew Lack, the NBC News chairman, announced the changes in a memo to the staff Tuesday afternoon.

Mr. Oppenheim will continue to supervise “Today.”

NBC’s 25 percent stake in Euronews means that the network can, at long last, tap into an international market. This will enable it to compete more aggressively with CNN, which has a robust international presence (Euronews will be renamed Euronews NBC). Founded in 1993, the network has more than 400 journalists and is broadcast in 13 languages.