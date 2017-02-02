NBC star abruptly quits over Megyn Kelly

Former Fox star Megyn Kelly’s move to NBC continues to make waves – this time for one of the peacock network’s most familiar faces.

Ten-year veteran of the “Today” show Tamron Hall has announced her departure when her contract expires at the end of this month. Her exit follows last week’s announcement that Kelly would be taking over Hall’s third-hour slot that she has co-hosted with Al Roker.

In a statement Wednesday, Hall said, “The last ten years have been beyond anything I could have imagined, and I’m grateful. I’m also very excited about the next chapter. To all my great colleagues, I will miss you and I will be rooting for you.”

According to the Daily Mail, a source knowledgeable about the negotiations said, “NBC News very much wanted Tamron to stay, she was offered a multi-million dollar/multi-year contract and she chose to go.”

The 47-year-old’s NBC resume includes filling in for other Today hosts, hosting “MSNBC Live,” “Deadline: Crime on Investigation Discovery,” “Dateline Extra” as well as “NBC Nightly News.” Hall’s plans going forward are unknown, but her departure is just the latest unanticipated fallout linked to Kelly’s transition to the more left-leaning network.

Last month when it was announced she would be settling in at NBC, polling suggested she would not be taking approximately 25-to-30 percent of her Fox audience with her. WND reported in mid January that her prime-time replacement at Fox, Tucker Carlson, quickly generated a double-digit surge in viewership.

Carlson’s show, “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” in its debut prime-time week, averaged 3 million viewers, including 576,000 in the 25-54 demographic, according to Nielsen Media Research.

The viewership boost was a 10 percent increase over the 2016 average for Kelly’s former show, “The Kelly File,” and a 12 percent increase in the 25-54 demographic. Compared to last year at the same time, Carlson’s show was up 21 percent in total viewers and 52 percent in the 25-54 demographic.

A week after WND’s report, Carlson nearly doubled Kelly’s ratings year-over-year – 775,000 viewers per night versus 398,000 – and was up 95 percent in the coveted 25- to 54-year-old demographic.

NBC insiders didn’t take the news of Kelly bumping Hall well, reported the Daily Mail.

“Everyone has been left in the dark and no one knows why there’s such a disruption when shows are doing so well across the board,” said one.

“People are pissed. The third hour was beating every syndicated show across the board. They were in over their head and bit off more than they can chew when they hired Megyn,” another added.

Social media chimed in as well. Among the disgruntled tweets:

“Not a good way to start Black History Month @ NBC letting @TamronHall go. Who’s next…. @AlRoker?”

“Come on @MSNBC decision to replace @tamronhall with Megan Kelly is just one of the dumbest things its has done recently.”