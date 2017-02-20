Nearby 'super-Earth capable of supporting life'

(TECHTIMES) — There is a super-Earth existing outside the solar system near our planet. This must be good news when efforts are underway to colonize Mars.

This was revealed in the Lick-Carnegie Exoplanet Survey by a team of international scientists. It was led by astronomers Steve Vogt, Geoffrey Marcy from the University of California, and Carnegie Institute of Science’s Paul Butler at Washington.

The team discovered 60 new planets and 54 potential planets outside the solar system making a total of 114 new planets.

According to the scientists, many of these planets are Earth-like and can support life. The study will be published in The Astrophysical Journal.