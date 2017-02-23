Nearly 60 U.S. cities set to blast Trump with patriotic support

Since President Donald Trump’s campaign and election, America has repeatedly witnessed vitriolic protests and riots.

In June 2016, leftist agitators in San Jose, California, threw eggs and water balloons at Trump supporters, stealing and burning their “Make America Great Again” hats.

And after Trump’s election victory in November, rioters in Portland, Oregon, smashed windows and pelted police officers with objects.

By Inauguration Day, anti-Trump protesters in Washington, D.C., had lit a limousine ablaze and struck cops with rocks and bottles.

But now there’s a new, peace-loving, Trump-backing crowd in town – make that in nearly 60 towns across America.

It’s a patriotic crowd that describes itself as “the heart and soul of America.”

And this crowd is pushing back with a series of Spirit of America rallies scheduled for Feb. 27 and March 4.

What do YOU think? Do you plan on attending the Spirit of America rallies? Sound off in today’s WND poll!

The rallies “are inclusive, non-partisan, and open to anyone supporting President Trump in his efforts to bring back manufacturing jobs to America, put the security of our nation ahead of political correctness, improve our infrastructure, revitalize the inner cities and secure our nation’s borders,” according to rally organizer Debbie Dooley, a national co-founder of the tea-party movement.

The pro-Trump rallies, Dooley said, are meant to be a peaceful show of force from the “silent majority” that propelled the real-estate billionaire to the White House.

“President Trump’s America First policies will grow our economy, create high-paying jobs and strengthen our national security,” said Louisiana coordinator Rob Maness in a press release. “While we see a well-funded effort on the left bent on destroying anything that would strengthen our country, we will come together as a true, organic grassroots movement in support of the president.”

Barbara Hemingway, a host of a March 4 rally in Sarasota, Florida, told WND the upcoming event is meant to counter the recent anti-Trump rhetoric and protests.

“We are also showing our support for President Trump because we are very happy that he is keeping his promises to the American people, especially to keep America safe and put America first in his policy decisions,” Hemingway said. “We want him to know that we appreciate his hard work.

“We believe that our support of America and of our president, Donald J. Trump, can prove to be a driving force to drown out the ‘protesters’ and anti-everything people. … We are thrilled that he is continuing his message and striving to make good on all of his campaign promises, and we will continue to support him in his efforts.”

Hemingway said the rallies are made up of “good, hard-working Americans letting the liberals know that we are not going to take their hateful, left-wing radical approach to destroying our country anymore.”

She continued, “This is not about left or right. This is about right and wrong. Enough is enough! Our voices will be heard in a peaceful approach, and we will continue to let others know that we are proud of our president and of our country.”

Betty Blanco, a coordinator for Colorado’s rally in Denver, said, “Trump outlined his policies in his ‘Contract with the American Voter’ as found on the Internet, and we intend to hold him accountable to that contract. So far, he has done pretty much what he said he would do.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND’s Email News Alerts!

WND also spoke with Washington, D.C., rally coordinator Rob Sherwood, who is hosting a rally in President Trump’s backyard, directly across the street from the White House.

But there’s one problem: The Spirit of America D.C. rally is in need of funds to ensure its crowd of patriots can blast their powerful message of support straight to the president himself.

“Together with the other event organizers around the country, the organizers of the Washington, D.C., Spirit of America rally want to put on a first-class event,” Sherwood said. “To do that, we’ll need stage and sound equipment to be delivered and installed at the rally location. We’ve started a GoFundMe to cover the cost of these essentials.”

Sherwood’s GoFundMe account had raised just more than $2,000 of the $5,000 goal at the time of this report.

He expressed gratitude for the big-hearted financial support the rally has seen from Americans across the country.

“We’ve been amazed and humbled by the outpouring of generosity we’ve experienced from passionate conservatives around the country who have donated to help make the D.C. rally a great occasion,” Sherwood said.

Like the reporting you see here? Sign up for free news alerts from WND.com, America’s independent news network.

The following is a list of at least 59 rallies planned for Feb. 27 and March 3 and 4:

Alabama

Birmingham: March 4 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Hoover Tactical Firearms, 1561 Montgomery Highway, Birmingham

For more information, contact organizer Deanna Frankowski or visit the Spirit of America Facebook page.

Arizona

Phoenix: March 4 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Arizona state capitol building, 1700 W. Washington Street

For more information, contact Arizona organizer Vera Anderson or visit the Spirit of America Arizona Facebook page.

California

Brea: Feb. 27 at 12 p.m. at Congressman Ed Royce’s office, 210 W. Birch St. Contact Robin Hvidston.

Santa Monica: March 4 at 11 a.m.

San Diego: March 4 at 12 p.m., location to be announced. Contact Amy Sutton.

Simi Valley: Feb. 25 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Cochran St. and Sycamore Drive. Contact Lea Williams.

Ventura: March 4 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at E. Main Street and South Mills Road. Contact Lea Williams.

For more information, contact California organizers Emma Emz and Harim Uziel at the Spirit of America California Facebook page.

Colorado

Denver: Feb. 27 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on west steps of Capitol building at 200 E. Colfax Ave.

For more information, contact Colorado organizer Betty Blanco or visit the Spirit of America Colorado Facebook page.

Connecticut

Hartford: March 4 at 12 p.m. at Bushnell Park, near the carousel. Contact Sandy Bundy.

Delaware

Dover: March 4 at 10:30 a.m. at Dover Legislative Mall, Legislative Avenue.

For more information, contact Delaware organizer Alden Tonkay.

Florida

Orlando: March 4 at 12 p.m. at Lake Eola Park, 512 E. Washington St. Contact Kevin Canning.

Sarasota: March 4 at 12 p.m. at Bay Front Park. Contact Julie Brady.

St. Augustine: Feb. 27 at 12 p.m. at Castillo de San Marco Fort, 1 S Castillo Dr. Contact Diane Scherff.

Stuart: Feb. 27 at 12 p.m. at Stuart Memorial Park, 300 SE Ocean Blvd. Contact Cynthia Lucas.

Inverness: Feb. 27 at 12 p.m. at Old Courthouse Heritage Museum, 1 Court House Square. Contact Andrew Hallinan.

For more information, contact Florida organizer Diane Scherff or Cynthia Lucas.

Georgia

Atlanta: Feb. 27 at 12 p.m. at Liberty Plaza Georgia Capitol on Capitol Avenue.

For more information, contact Georgia organizers Debbie Dooley and Jose Perez.

Hawaii

For more information, visit the Spirit of America Hawaii Facebook page.

Idaho

Idaho Falls: March 4 at 12 p.m., location to be announced. Contact Andi Elliot.

Illinois

Woodstock: March 4 at 12 p.m. at Woodstock Square, 205 W. Todd Ave.

For more information, contact Illinois organizer Teresa Kopec.

Indiana

For more information, contact Indiana organizer Emery McClendon.

Iowa

Council Bluffs: March 4 at 10 a.m. at 16th Street and W. Broadway. Contact Jeff.

Davenport: March 4 at 10 a.m. at American Legion Post #26 at 702 W. 35th St. Contact Jeanita.

Des Moines: March 4 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Iowa State Capitol, west lawn, 1007 E. Grand Ave. Contact Michelle.

Ottumwa: March 4 at 10 a.m. at Central Park Band Shelter, N. Court St. and 3rd St. Contact Kathleen Hawk.

For more information, contact Iowa organizer Tammy Kobza.

Kansas

Overland Park: March 4 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 110th and Lamar, next to the Overland Park Convention Center.

For more information, contact organizer Cheryl Degler or visit the Spirit of America by Mainstreet Patriots Facebook page.

Louisiana

Mandeville: Feb. 27 at 12 p.m. at Tammany Trace Kids Town Pavilion, 21490 Koop Rd. Contact Rob Maness.

Benton: March 4 at 12 p.m. at Bossier Parish Courthouse, 204 Burt Blvd. Contact Diane Long.

Baton Rouge: March 4 at 1 p.m. at Louisiana State Capitol, main steps, 900 N. 3rd St. Contact Rob Maness.

Monroe: March 3 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., location to be announced. Contact Rob Maness.

For more information, contact Louisiana organizer Rob Maness.

Michigan

Lansing: March 4 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Michigan State Capitol, east steps, 100 N. Capitol Ave. Contact Tami Schwartz.

Missouri

Ballwin: March 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Vlasis Park. Contact Rene Artman and Becky Niehoff.

St. Louis: March 4 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Robert A. Young Federal Building, 1222 Spruce Street. Contact Becky Noble.

Nebraska

Scottsbluff: Feb. 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Scottsbluff McDonald’s, 419 W. 27th St. Contact Ruth Ku.

New Jersey

Middletown: Feb. 27 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Shop Rite Plaza, Rt 35. Contact Barb Gonzalez.

Middletown: March 4 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Shop Rite Plaza, Rt 35. Contact Barb Gonzalez.

For more information, contact New Jersey organizer Barb Gonzalez.

New Mexico

Albuquerque: March 4 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at North Domingo Baca Park, gathering west of the tennis courts. Contact Jalene Nobel Lyon.

For more information, visit the Spirit of America New Mexico Facebook page.

New York

Hauppauge: March 4 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the H. Lee Dennison Building, 100 Veterans Highway.

For more information, contact New York organizer Judy Pepenella.

North Carolina

Concord: Feb. 27 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Rotary Square, 111 Union St. South. Contact Chris O’Shea.

Raleigh: Feb. 27 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the state capitol, south side. Contact Chris O’Shea.

Matthews: March 4 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Stumptown Park at S. Trade St. Contact Chris O’Shea.

For more information, visit the Spirit of America Raleigh Facebook page.

Ohio

Bridgeport: March 4 at 2:30 p.m. at corner of Lincoln Avenue and Main Street. Contact Bob Connors.

Cincinnati: March 4, time and location to be announced. Contact Alysha Johnson.

Springfield: March 4 at 2 p.m. at State Route 41 and N. Bechtle Avenue. Contact Laura Rosenberger.

Cleveland: March 4 at 12:30 p.m. at Voinvich Bicentennial Park at E. 9th Street Pier. Contact Ralph King.

Jackson: March 4 at 1 p.m. at Jackson County Court House, 295 Broadway St.

Ontario: March 4 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at W. 4th St & Lexington-Springmill Rd. Contact Bonnie Oleksa.

Marietta: March 4, time and location to be announced. Contact Glenn Newman.

For more information, contact Ohio organizer Ralph King.

Oklahoma

Tulsa: March 4 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Hunter Park, 5804 E. 91st St. Contact Shawna Sartin.

For more information, visit the Spirit of America Oklahoma Facebook page.

Oregon

Lakeview: March 4 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., 513 Center St. Contact Angie Albertson.

Pennsylvania

Greensburg: March 4 at 12 p.m. at Westmoreland County Courthouse Courtyard, 2 N Main St. Contact Tricia Cunningham.

Wilkes Barre: Feb. 27 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Wilkes Barre Public Square Park, 2 Public Square. Contact Leann.

Wilkes Barre: March 4 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Wilkes Barre Public Square Park, 2 Public Square. Contact Leann.

For more information, contact Pennsylvania organizer Tricia Cunningham or visit the Spirit of America Pennsylvania Facebook page.

South Carolina

Conway: Feb. 27 at 12 p.m. at 2431 E. Hwy 501. Contact Joe Dugan.

Columbia: Feb. 27 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at South Carolina Statehouse, 1100 Gervais St. Contact Allen Olson.

For more information, contact South Carolina organizer Joe Dugan.

Tennessee

Nashville: March 4 at 11 a.m. at Legislative Plaza, 301 6th Ave. N

For more information, contact Tennessee organizer Mark Skoda or visit the Spirit of America Tennessee Facebook page.

Texas

Southlake: March 4 at 12 p.m. at Liberty Park, 500 E Dove Rd. Contact Mark Shackelford.

Virginia

Abingdon: Feb. 27 at 12 p.m. at 323 W. Main St. Contact Ronald Wilcox.

Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C.: March 4 at 12 p.m. at Lafayette Square, 1608 H St NW. Contact Robert Sherwood.

For more information, contact Washington, D.C., organizer Ansen Hatcher.

Washington state

Bellingham: Feb. 27 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Bellingham City Hall. Contact Eric Bostrom.

Olympia: March 4 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Heritage Park, 330 5th Ave SW. Contact Peggy Hutt.

For more information, contact Washington state organizers John Charleston and Peggy Hutt.

Wisconsin

Hudson: March 4 at 1 p.m. at Hudson House Grand Hotel, 615 Crestview Dr. Contact Dianne Kiel.