'Never Chelsea' movement grows among liberals

(WASHINGTON TIMES) BALTIMORE — They weren’t ready for Hillary, and now they’re definitely not ready for her daughter, Chelsea Clinton.

The activists who fueled Sen. Bernard Sanders‘ presidential bid last year and who have become the raging heart of the party as it seeks to rebuild itself, shudder at the thought of the 36-year-old daughter of the former president and secretary of state searching for a race of her own.

“Chelsea needs to go away,” said Guinevere Boyd, a 49-year-old from Alaska who attended a Democratic National Committee forum this weekend. “She has nothing to offer. She has said some horrible clueless things about progressives and progressive issues.”