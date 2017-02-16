New York AG urged to put Trump out of business

(Washington Post) A liberal advocacy group is urging New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, already a foe of President Trump, to investigate and consider revoking Trump’s business charter in New York for business practices that it argues have run afoul of state law.

Free Speech for People, one of the backers of a nascent campaign to try to impeach Trump, planned to deliver a 24-page letter Wednesday calling on Schneiderman to “investigate whether to bring proceeding to dissolve and revoke the charter of Trump Organization Inc.,” the New York-based company overseeing the president’s real estate, golf, hotel and other businesses that Trump founded and continues to own.