Nike 'Equality' ad aimed at Trump on immigration

A new Nike advertisement containing videos of several of America’s top known athletes moved from the product-driven to the political, showcasing an “equality” theme aimed at not-so-subtly undercutting President Donald Trump’s policy plans for immigration.

Among the athletes in the spot were tennis star Serena Williams and basketball sensations LeBron James and Kevin Durant.

“Is this the land history promised? Here, within these lines, on this concrete court, this patch of turf,” the ad’s narrator states. “Here, you’re defined by your actions. Not your looks or beliefs. Quality should have no boundaries. The bonds we find here should run past these lines.”

The spot spans 90 seconds and not only ran during the widely watched Grammy Awards ceremonies, televised Sunday evening, but is slated to play during this coming weekend’s NBA All-Star game.

The ad continues, the Hill reported: “Opportunity should not discriminate. The ball should bounce the same for everyone. Worth should outshine color. If we can be equals here [on the basketball court], we can be equals everywhere.”

A catch-phrase flashed on the screen at the end of the spot reads, “Equality has no boundaries.”

This is hardly the first time professional athletes or the organizations they play for have jumped into the political fray in recent times.

The NBA expressed concerns in January to the State Department about Trump’s executive order on immigration, wondering how the temporary ban on seven nations known for terror ties, and the stays on refugees from Syria, might impact one of the league’s players, Luol Deng. Deng is a former refugee from Sudan who still has dual British citizenship.

Deng, meanwhile, took to Twitter to express his own scornful views of the immigration crackdown: “I am a #ProudRefugee,” he wrote.

In the same time frame, NBA’s Pistons head coach Stan Van Gundy expressed his own distaste for the travel ban by furthering misconceptions pushed by the left that paints the executive order as a ban on religion, or a ban on Muslims.

As Sports Illustrated reported, Gundy said then: “This travel ban is starting to get to really scary stuff. Now we’re judging people by their religion and we’re trying to keep Muslims out.”

Triathlete Jesse Thomas, also speaking to Sports Illustrated, said this of the travel ban: “I’m deeply concerned and honestly embarrassed by the ban. It’s clearly inhumane.”

Sami Zayn, from the world of professional wrestling, tweeted in late January, also misconstruing the nature of Trump’s executive order: “I can’t articulate how truly disgusted I am right now. #MuslimBan.”

But that’s hardly the last of it.

This year’s Super Bowl’s much-anticipated ads were permeated with politics, too.

Budweiser’s beer spots, for example, showed the journey of a German whose final stopping point of immigration led to the creations of Anheuser-Busch.