Re: “‘Fake news’ CNN: Time to take ’em out”

For Larry Klayman to disparage Jeff Zucker as CNN’s “5-foot-6-inch dwarf of a president, Jeff Zucker,” and later again as “little Jeff Zucker,” is goofy nonsense.

One’s physical attributes are not in one’s control. Duh!

For Klayman to use such language as a lever to incite the disdain he obviously has against Zucker suggests that Klayman, not Zucker, has a screw loose. Very poor taste.

It places Klayman and Freedom Watch in the same venal camp as CNN. To bad, since they are sending a very important message.

William Gomes