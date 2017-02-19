No more government benefits for immigrants

Re: “White House rejects AP claim of deportation force”

I did not miss one immigrant when they all decided to “stay home.”

In fact, I thought it was a Godsend. We should have rounded them all up and shipped them back to wherever they came from.

I wonder: Have they forgotten why they left Mexico or Central America?

They want to make our country like the country they left – lawless and corrupt!

It should be the policy of the United States to state, “No one, legal or illegal, comes to the United States if they are going to receive ANY free government program benefits.”

President Trump should constantly state how much these people cost American taxpayers. He should also close the loophole allowing them to receive large sum tax returns. And yes, NO illegal immigrant should be voting in ANY election across the United States.

Ken Langdon