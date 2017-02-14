North Korean leader's brother 'assassinated'

(USATODAY) — JAKARTA, Indonesia — The older half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un died after being attacked at Kuala Lumpur International Airport by a woman who covered his face with a liquid, Malaysian police said Tuesday in what appears to have been an assassination carried out by a North Korean agent.

Malaysian police official Fadzil Ahmat told Bernama, a Malaysian news site, that the victim was Kim Jong Nam, who was at the airport to catch a flight to Macau, China, when he was attacked.

“While waiting for the flight, a woman came from behind and covered his face with a cloth laced with a liquid,” Fadzil said. “Following this, the man was seen struggling for help and managed to obtain the assistance of (an airport) receptionist as his eyes suffered burns as a result of the liquid. Moments later, he was sent to the Putrajaya Hospital, where he was confirmed dead.”