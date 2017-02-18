Note to left: Your mouth-foaming vitriol is not attractive

Consider the following news stories from the past few weeks:

What do all these stories have in common? They illustrate how the left has reached new levels of violence and hysteria, prompting USNews to note, “Democrats can barely keep up with their problems with Trump, raising some to wonder if their perpetual opposition is undermining a more focused message.”

In other words: The left has lost its collective mind. They’re painting Trump as some sort of über-villain with superhuman evil powers designed to take down the free world. Or something like that.

David Kupelian noted, “Not only is what we call ‘the left’ irrational and basically insane, but it is also driving millions of Americans right over the edge – into extreme anger, faux victimhood, violence, depression, debauchery, addiction, despair and suicide.”

Does this sound like healthy opposition to you?

Meanwhile the left burns campuses, threatens children, beats up Trump supporters, throws death threats around like confetti, spreads foul-mouthed tirades across the airwaves … and then wonders why people aren’t rallying behind them for such a righteous cause.

After his planned UC Berkeley speech was canceled due to violence, Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos said, “They never want to debate because they’re scared of losing. They don’t have the facts on their side, and for 30 years the left has been able to bully people into silence by name-calling and they’ve forgotten how to argue.”

I know it comes as a surprise to liberals, but not everyone in this country believes the same way they do. A recent Rasmussen poll shows Trump’s approval rating is currently 55 percent – and that’s just among poll respondents willing to admit their support (many won’t for fear of retaliation by crazed liberals).

But this doesn’t matter. Dems prefer to think their opinions are all that matter. To them, it’s “my way or the highway.”

But conservatives aren’t putting up with it anymore. It’s no accident that trust in the mainstream media is at an all-time low, amazingly even lower than Congress. People just aren’t willing to believe the lies any longer. It’s a backlash that’s growing.

Some people question where this backlash came from. For years, conservatives claimed their numbers were actually larger than progressives’. Yet if there were indeed more conservatives than liberals, where on earth have they been for the past few decades?

The answer is simple: Trump is the first unifying candidate we’ve had since Reagan. The right is rousing itself out of its apathy and getting behind a man who is true to his word and to the Constitution. Whoa.

Prior to this, what were our choices in presidential candidates? Romney? McCain? Jeb? What a bunch of wishy-washy RINOs. Right-of-center voters recognized them for the weaklings and progressive tools they are and knew any administration led by these wimps would lead the country further to the left.

Trump isn’t like that. He’s an alpha male whose very existence causes the paid-to-riot protesters to get the vapors. These Soros-funded useful idiots somehow think it’s more convincing and persuasive to burn a campus rather than allow a gay man to speak. They’re the ones who think it’s acceptable to scream expletives and engage in violent attacks while decrying the “violence” and “racism” of the people they’re attacking.

So now we have hysterical, foaming-at-the-mouth idiots screaming about their First Amendment rights while shouting down (or attacking or vandalizing or blocking) that same right for anyone they don’t agree with. “The incidents of obscene reaction and hostility toward anyone on Trump’s side almost defy belief,” noted columnist Barry Farber.

And it’s turning people off – lots and lots of people. Even mainline liberals are seeing these anarchists, watching their destructive temper tantrums and turning their support to Trump. The riots and threats and violence are convincing many of one thing: the left is trouble.

But of course, all this anarchy has a darker and more sinister tone than just a bunch of whack-doodles trashing their surroundings. While the left becomes more dangerous, more violent, more willing to engage in unprovoked brutal and vicious attacks (while still claiming the victim status, of course), we cannot lose sight of what darker element this leftist hysteria represents: fear.

A cornered animal is a dangerous animal, and right now the United Government of America (which consists of loud-mouthed Democrats and not-so-loud Republicans, both entirely united under one single cause: power) are scared spitless. A lot of people in the know are seeing the dark underbelly of this beast rise to the surface, a beast determined to model the world on its own platform rather than the Constitution.

“The rhetoric is becoming hotter and more nonsensical, the radical element more apparent, the violence and destruction of property more common place,” noted Charlie Daniels. “The pot is boiling and it’s only a matter of time before there will be blood on the streets.”

In short, we have two opposing groups in this country: those who are willing to riot, murder and destroy in the name of peace, love and harmony; and those who have had it up to HERE with the anarchy and are getting pushed too far.

How this will end is anyone’s guess, but it won’t be pretty. The only way to limit the damage from these agitators is for the silent majority to stop being silent. Those who rose up to support Trump must resist the urge to rest on their laurels. They must brave the slings and arrows from the media, the universities, the liberals, and the fair-weather Republicans – and agitate right back.

The congressional spring break is upon us, and the left is ready to pounce. They’re ready to crash town-hall meetings, ready to pickets homes and offices of legislators, ready to threaten friends and families.

So patriots must be ready, too. If your representative has a spine made of linguine, help him stiffen it. If your representative is a patriot, show him you’ve got his back.

The left is prepared to do anything to save itself at the expense of America. We need to be prepared to save America itself.

