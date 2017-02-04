Nuke 'em and don't look back

How naïve could Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell really be?

Apparently, according to a number of news reports, he is hesitant to invoke the so-called “nuclear option” to ensure confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch.

The “nuclear option” is a simple rules change that allows the party in control of the Senate to limit filibusters and confirm Cabinet members, Supreme Court justices and federal judges more easily.

Why is McConnell reticent to pull the trigger? Because, always thinking like a loser, he fears the Democrats might do the same thing if and when they take control of the Senate again.

How bizarre is this?

Of course the Democrats will invoke the nuclear option! They invented it.

They did it under Harry Reid in 2013 to make it easier for President Barack Obama to have his way with Republicans. They would do it again in a heartbeat.

The notion that Democrats won’t use all their power when they take control in the future is crazy. Abuse of power is their modus operandi. Collegiality and compromise are not in their vocabulary. They are out to win at all costs.

Donald Trump gets this.

But McConnell is afraid of his own shadow.

It’s this kind of thinking that caused the Republican leadership in Congress to roll over time and time again, never offering even the slightest opposition to Obama’s agenda from 2008 through 2016.

If Republicans in Congress would demonstrate a little backbone, they wouldn’t have to be looking over their shoulder at the specter of losing control of the House and Senate. They’d be the semi-permanent majority. But McConnell and Paul Ryan don’t think like this. Neither did John Boehner.

This is what permitted the “fundamental transformation” of America over the last eight years – six of those year while Republicans controlled one or more houses of Congress.

I almost feel like I’m wasting my breath on McConnell. Maybe Trump can get through to him. Democrats will do whatever they can to stall every single key appointment by Trump. To them, the election results of 2016 was the equivalent of a declaration of war. They are digging in, securing their fortifications. They will fight Trump by any means necessary – and I mean any.

Knowing that, why aren’t Republicans using their legitimate power to move the ball forward, to show the American people what they can do, how their agenda is better for the country? Do they lack confidence in their own ideas? That’s OK; Trump has enough backbone and determination for all of them.

This week Trump chided McConnell on the idea of invoking the “nuclear option.”

You would think McConnell is struggling with this simple exercise of political strength as if it meant he was actually going to vaporize all Democrats with a nuclear weapon.

By the way, if Democrats had the chance to do that to the Republicans, don’t think they wouldn’t consider it.

Does McConnell just want to be loved?

It’s never going to happen.

The Democrats don’t even respect him, let alone love him.

Respect is what he should be after. Instead, he has played the patsy.

Look around the Democratic Party today and see if you detect any semblance of collegiality or compromise.

My goodness, the Democrats are at war. They are fighting as if their lives depended on it. If they had 52 votes in the Senate, they might lock up the Republican minority. And here is Mitch McConnell wringing his hands in fear about using his legitimate authority and power to advance the Republican agenda.

It’s sickening.

I admire the Democrats for their tenacity, their commitment, their relentless fortitude – even when they are dead wrong, which is all the time.

Republicans should stop fearing what’s going to happen when they lose power and start delivering results that will keep them in power.

