(WASHINGTON TIMES) Aws Mohammed Younis Al-Jayab in 2012 was among the first Iraqi refugees to enter the U.S. after President Obama lifted a six-month freeze on such entries as his aides tightened a shaky vetting process.

Once on U.S. soil, it took Al-Jayab a matter of weeks to embrace terrorism.

He began chatting on social media about his support for the Islamic State and bragging about the killings he committed in Syria. By November 2013, he was on his way back to Syria to fight for one of the bloodiest terrorist groups in history.