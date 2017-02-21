Oliver Stone warns of 'death of this planet'

(INDEPENDENT) — It’s essentially expected of actors, writers and directors to slam Trump when accepting awards now, but Oliver Stone took it a step further at the Writers Guild Awards on Sunday night, taking aim at the entire political system, incorporating both sides of the spectrum.

Accepting the Laurel Award at the ceremony, he reminded younger filmmakers: “You can be critical of your government and your society.

“You don’t have to fit in. It’s fashionable now to take shots at Republicans and Trump and avoid the Obamas and Clintons. But remember this: In the 13 wars we’ve started over the last 30 years and the $14 trillion we’ve spent, and the hundreds of thousands of lives that have perished from this earth, remember that it wasn’t one leader, but a system, both Republican and Democrat. Call it what you will: the military industrial money media security complex. It’s a system that has been perpetuated under the guise that these are just wars justifiable in the name of our flag that flies so proudly.”