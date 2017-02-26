Palestinian terror leader to Iran: Join 'all-out war' on Israel

(Times of Israel) The head of a Palestinian terrorist group in Lebanon said he would like to see Iranian soldiers take part in an “all-out war” to liberate Palestine, and that the future Palestinian conquest would include an invasion of both Israel and Jordan.

Ahmad Jibril, leader of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command, told Hezbollah’s Al-Mayadeen TV on February 17 that his group wants “to see the revolutionary fighters from [Iran] in the Galilee.” His remarks were translated by watchdog group MEMRI on Friday.

Jibril spoke of spoke of creating “an axis of resistance” against Israel that would include Syria, Iraq, Iran and Hezbollah — all devoted to “the liberation of Palestine from the Mediterranean Sea to the Jordan River.”