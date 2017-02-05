'Pandora's Box': Tech fueling urge to be 'gods on Earth'

For the first time in history, advances in technology are challenging the very meaning of what it is to be human. Human-animal hybrids. Relationships, emotional and sexual, with artificial intelligence. Even the promise to abolish death itself.

And a Florida pastor warns this attempt to become gods on Earth is all but certain to lead to disaster.

In his newest book “When The Lion Roars,” Carl Gallups asserts that humanity risks becoming the slaves of its own technology. And each day, he sees more evidence the fears expressed in his book are coming to fruition.

“Some of the most recent technological developments and directions in research are very disturbing, even to secular scientists within those fields,” said Gallups. “The dilemma is some of these developments are of a Pandora’s Box nature – once they are ‘opened,’ there’s really no way to enforce limits or go back if something goes wrong.”

Among the most disturbing are the creation of half-human, half-animal hybrids, a real-life equivalent to the chimeras of legend.

Scientists recently announced they inserted human cells into a pig to create transplantable human organs. Jun Wu of the Salk Institute explained chimeras “were associated with God” in ancient times and expressed hope modern chimeras could guard humans the same way ancient civilizations thought creatures of mythology once did.

However, Gallups said God does not change and it is dangerous to try to replace Him through technology. He called chimera technology “particularly alarming.”

“On the one hand, there is immense good this technology could bring considering the way it could alleviate pain, suffering and death for people awaiting organ transplants,” he told WND. “It’s a staggeringly wonderful thought. But we live in a fallen creation, one that is not interested in enforcing ethical limits in technology invention. Instead, we are always looking for ways to ‘militarize’ or ‘weaponize’ whatever new pops out of the box. Human beings are always willing to use whatever resources are available to protect their status. So it behooves us to think of the worst case scenarios about this. Where does this kind of experimentation end? The truth is – it never ends.”

Extraordinary events predicted centuries in advance are unfolding now. Here is your guide to the incredible prophecies being fulfilled before our very eyes. Don’t miss the bestselling sensation from one of America’s most prolific and beloved pastors. “When the Lion Roars: Understanding the Implications of Ancient Prophecies for Our Time” by Carl Gallups, available now in the WND Superstore.

Thus, rather than helping those plagued by terrible diseases, it seems likely such technology will be used to allow the wealthy and powerful to overcome mortal limitations, perhaps even death itself.

WND reported in May 2016 an American biotech company is beginning a research project to reanimate brain-dead patients. WND also reported in 2016 about a concerted effort by several elites, including Silicon Valley billionaires, to fund radical anti-aging research.

But who would be eligible to receive such treatments if they were developed has not been addressed.

Indeed, Gallups warns technology and medical experimentation justified in the name of “saving lives” is likely to lead to indulgence and degeneracy rather than human progress. He pointed to the debates taking place about whether someone should be able to “marry” a non-human, such as a robot. The prospect of sexual or even emotional relationships with robots are also being debated, even though the consequences of such activities are unknown.

And before any consensus is reached, the technology continues to advance.

Gallups argues that while technology has changed, human nature has not.

“We can be absolutely certain that desperately wicked people will also have their hands on all these technologies,” he said. “And they will continue to amass the fruit of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil. Whatever their selfish and lustful minds are capable of devising, they will be able to accomplish.”

The pastor compared the situation to the development of the atomic bomb.

“The blessings that nuclear knowledge has brought to the energy and medical industries, for example, is without measure,” he said. “However, because of that same technology advancement, the entire planet is engulfed in a looming nuclear holocaust scenario that eternally hangs over our heads like the Sword of Damocles, and it will always remain there. There’s no way to make it go away. It is now a persistent evil we must live with, negotiate with, plan for, and continually attempt to one-up – until the Lord returns. I fear much of this bio-engineering and robotic technology will have similar consequences.”

Gallups said that unlike some preachers, he is pro-technology, especially because of the opportunities it creates for evangelism. However, as he observed, many of those who are pursuing these kinds of advanced technologies openly admit their goal is to “transcend” humanity as part of quest towards ever more power. And for the first time, advanced technology, worldwide communication networks and weapons of unparalleled destructive power raise the prospect of evil men being able to inflict catastrophe on a global scale.



“The bottom line is this: Jesus said the days just before His return would be like the Days of Noah and the Days of Lot (Luke 17),” the pastor warned. “We are watching so many elements of those ancient eras unfolding again, at lightning speed. We read disturbing verses, particularly in Genesis 6, indicating that just before Noah’s Flood something very wicked occurred, something went horribly wrong. At the very least, a certain demonic knowledge had been loosed upon humankind, and of all things – it ‘corrupted all flesh.’ God destroyed it all, whatever it was that actually occurred – and Jesus said that similar things would befall humanity just before His return.

“Now we have to ask, ‘Could it be that we are in the very edge of those days of which Jesus warned?’ Numerous bible scholars, prophecy watchers, and even some scientists say, ‘Yes, it could well be where we are now.’ And, I continue to say, ‘The Lion of Prophecy is roaring – but will we listen?'”

